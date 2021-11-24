Prichal Node Module, Last in Russian Segment of ISS, Launched From Baikonur - Roscosmos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Soyuz-2.1b rocket with the Progress M-UM cargo spacecraft, which will deliver the Prichal Node Module to the International Space Station (ISS), was launched from Baikonur, according to a broadcast on the Roscosmos website.

In a few minutes, the module was put into orbit, its flight to the ISS will take two days.

On Thursday, November 25, while the Progress M-UM will be on its way to the ISS, the Progress MS-17 spacecraft will undock from the Nauka Multifunctional Laboratory Module (MLM) at the station, taking the passive docking unit spacer with it and freeing the dock for the Prichal module. After the delivery of the new module, Progress M-UM will stay with the station for almost a month. Its undocking, de-orbiting and sinking are scheduled for December 22.