Pricier Trainers? Adidas Warns On US Tariff Impact
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 04:50 PM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) German sportswear giant Adidas on Tuesday warned that US President Donald Trump's tariffs will increase prices for its products in the United States, and the hardline trade policies could dent its ongoing recovery.
The firm makes a large chunk of its goods in Asian countries that Trump has singled out for running hefty trade surpluses with the United States, including China, which is facing the highest US levies.
CEO Bjorn Gulden said Adidas had reduced its exports from China to the United States "to a minimum", but added that the group was still "somewhat exposed to those currently very high tariffs".
"What is even worse for us is the general increase in US tariffs from all other countries of origin," he said, adding that they "will eventually cause higher costs for all our products for the US market".
He said it was "currently impossible" to work out by how much prices might rise or conclude what impact this might have on consumer demand.
Adidas's shares were down around one percent in early afternoon trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Beyond China, Adidas also makes products in countries including Vietnam, Indonesia and Bangladesh. The North American market accounted for around a fifth of the group's sales last year.
