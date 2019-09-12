UrduPoint.com
Priest Alexander Volkov Dismissed As Patriarch Kirill's Spokesman- Russian Orthodox Church

Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Priest Alexander Volkov has been relieved of his post as spokesman for Patriarch Kirill, Vladimir Legoyda has been appointed acting head of the patriarchal press service, the Synodal Department for Relations of the Church with Society and the Media said Thursday.

"By order of His Holiness Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, priest Alexander Volkov was relieved of his post as head of the patriarchal press service on September 11, 2019. Chairman of the Synodal Department for Relations of the Church with Society and the Media Vladimir Legoyda was appointed acting head of the press service of the patriarch of Moscow and all Russia," it said.

