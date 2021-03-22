Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has filed a report to the Russian Investigative Committee on being persecuted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which recently added his name to the wanted list with a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to his arrest, his Concord company said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has filed a report to the Russian Investigative Committee on being persecuted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which recently added his name to the wanted list with a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to his arrest, his Concord company said on Monday.

On February 27, the FBI published a search notice related to Russian citizens, including Prigozhin, whom the US government accused of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Moscow has repeatedly refuted all accusations of interfering in the US' domestic affairs.

"By declaring a reward for information that would lead to my arrest, the US authorities are pursuing the goal of kidnapping me and depriving me of my liberty under a far-fetched pretext, without any evidence of me committing a crime," Prigozhin's statement, published by the Concord press service, read.

The businessman further denied any wrongdoing, be it on the territory of Russia or elsewhere, including the United States, stressing that he was being persecuted by the United States for political reasons.