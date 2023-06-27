Open Menu

Prigozhin Earned $940 Million From State In 1 Year - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Prigozhin Earned $940 Million From State in 1 Year - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Concord company owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the attempted mutiny on June 24, earned over 80 billion rubles ($940 million) in a year from the state through military contracts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Despite the fact that the very maintenance of (PMC) Wagner was on the state, the owner of the Concord company received and earned from the state through the military trade, he earned 80 billion rubles in a year supplying food and providing catering services to the military," Putin said during a meeting with troops.

The president also mentioned that the state paid over 86 billion rubles to Wagner from May 2022 to May 2023.

Related Topics

Russia Company Vladimir Putin Concord May June From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Mu ..

Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Muslim Ummah

50 minutes ago
 Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s ..

Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred ..

1 hour ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

3 hours ago
 Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Acade ..

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

4 hours ago
 Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

4 hours ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

4 hours ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

4 hours ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

5 hours ago

More Stories From World