Prigozhin Earned $940 Million From State in 1 Year - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Concord company owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the attempted mutiny on June 24, earned over 80 billion rubles ($940 million) in a year from the state through military contracts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Despite the fact that the very maintenance of (PMC) Wagner was on the state, the owner of the Concord company received and earned from the state through the military trade, he earned 80 billion rubles in a year supplying food and providing catering services to the military," Putin said during a meeting with troops.

The president also mentioned that the state paid over 86 billion rubles to Wagner from May 2022 to May 2023.