Prigozhin Files Application With EU Court Demanding Removal From EU Sanction List On Libya

Tue 15th December 2020

Prigozhin Files Application With EU Court Demanding Removal From EU Sanction List on Libya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin filed an application with a EU court demanding his removal form the EU sanction list on Libya, the press service of businessman's company Concord said on Tuesday.

"Last week, Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin filed an application with EU judicial agencies (General Court of European Union) on his removal from the sanction list on Libya. We recall that the Council of Europe had previously considered Yevgeny Prigozhin's documents that contained the demand to lift sanctions, since they had been illegal and unjustified. The applicant has no information about the existence of the organization called the Wagner Group and he did not have and does not have any ties and relations, including financial ones with this group," the press service said on its Vkontakte page.

According to the statement, while putting Prigozhin on the sanction list, the EU failed to name specific justified reasons for this and thus abused its power in assessing the evidence base.

In October, the EU added Prigozhin to the list of individuals slapped with sanctions because of the situation in Libya. The businessman expressed his regret over the decision.

The businessman is accused of having ties to the so-called private military company Wagner Group, said to be involved in the armed conflict in Libya as well as in other places. Prigozhin has denied the existence of any such links.

