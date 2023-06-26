Prigozhin Mutiny 'Internal Challenge' Facing Russia, Will Not Speculate on Issue - Trudeau

The recent events involving the Private Military Company (PMC) Wagner Group in Russia are an "internal challenge" facing that country and over-speculating on the issue may be counterproductive, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The recent events involving the Private Military Company (PMC) Wagner Group in Russia are an "internal challenge" facing that country and over-speculating on the issue may be counterproductive, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

Trudeau made the comment at the Nordic Prime Ministers annual meeting in Iceland, held from June 25-26, which he is attending as a guest.

"We had obviously very serious conversations about possible implications of the internal challenges that Russia is facing. It's their internal challenges," Trudeau said during a press conference.

Trudeau said he understands there are many questions about the events that unfolded in Russia over the weekend but added that there currently are few answers. He also warned against speculating too much on the matter given that such approach would be "counterproductive."

Canada would continue addressing the potential challenges and possible consequences for the country and for global security and stability, emphasizing that "that is our highest preoccupation," Trudeau said.

Meanwhile, support for Ukraine and for the so-called rules-based international order must remain strong, Trudeau added.