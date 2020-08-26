UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prigozhin's Actions Regarding Navalny's Foundation Unrelated To President - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 03:51 PM

Prigozhin's Actions Regarding Navalny's Foundation Unrelated to President - Kremlin

Yevgeny Prigozhin's actions regarding the foundation of opposition figure Alexey Navalny have nothing to do with the Kremlin or the president, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Yevgeny Prigozhin's actions regarding the foundation of opposition figure Alexey Navalny have nothing to do with the Kremlin or the president, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

The businessman's company Concord bought out the debt of Alexey Navalny, Lyubov Sobol and Navalny's Anti-corruption Foundation, Concord has recently said.

"Prigozhin is a businessman, he has repeatedly gone to court because of some articles about him. As far as I understand, he won some lawsuits. In this case, he is doing what he thinks necessary, based on his own interests, so it has nothing to do with us. This is not and cannot be linked to the president," Peskov told reporters when asked if Prigozhin had consulted with President Vladimir Putin on his statements regarding the debt purchase.

Related Topics

Company Vladimir Putin Concord Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Faisal Edhi escapes drowning into deep waters near ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan will be tough to beat during next few yea ..

2 minutes ago

Aussie penguin parade is lockdown live-stream hit

2 minutes ago

Russian MiG-31 Intercepts Norway's Surveillance Je ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Stresses Need for Probe Into Nav ..

5 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry says electric buses to be run this ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.