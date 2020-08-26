(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Yevgeny Prigozhin's actions regarding the foundation of opposition figure Alexey Navalny have nothing to do with the Kremlin or the president, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

The businessman's company Concord bought out the debt of Alexey Navalny, Lyubov Sobol and Navalny's Anti-corruption Foundation, Concord has recently said.

"Prigozhin is a businessman, he has repeatedly gone to court because of some articles about him. As far as I understand, he won some lawsuits. In this case, he is doing what he thinks necessary, based on his own interests, so it has nothing to do with us. This is not and cannot be linked to the president," Peskov told reporters when asked if Prigozhin had consulted with President Vladimir Putin on his statements regarding the debt purchase.