MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) A criminal case on an armed rebellion was initiated against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of private military company (PMC) Wagner, and a legal assessment will be given as part of the case, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office informs.

"On June 23, 2023, the investigation department of the FSB (Federal Security Service) of Russia legally and reasonably initiated a criminal case against Prigozhin under article 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion," the prosecutor general's office said in a statement, adding that "His actions will be given a proper legal assessment.

"

The crime is punishable by a term of 12 to 20 years in prison.

On Friday, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that the FSB was opening a criminal case on the fact of calling for an armed rebellion over statements made on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military missile strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.