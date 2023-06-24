Open Menu

Prigozhin's Actions To Be Given Proper Legal Assessment - Prosecutor General's Office

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Prigozhin's Actions to Be Given Proper Legal Assessment - Prosecutor General's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) A criminal case on an armed rebellion was initiated against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of private military company (PMC) Wagner, and a legal assessment will be given as part of the case, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office informs.

"On June 23, 2023, the investigation department of the FSB (Federal Security Service) of Russia legally and reasonably initiated a criminal case against Prigozhin under article 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion," the prosecutor general's office said in a statement, adding that "His actions will be given a proper legal assessment.

"

The crime is punishable by a term of 12 to 20 years in prison.

On Friday, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that the FSB was opening a criminal case on the fact of calling for an armed rebellion over statements made on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military missile strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media Company June Criminals

Recent Stories

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

2 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

3 hours ago
 Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

3 hours ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

3 hours ago
NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

3 hours ago
 Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering ..

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

3 hours ago
 Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global ..

Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global climate response, says COP28 ..

3 hours ago
 Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

3 hours ago
 England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Bea ..

England strike back in women's Ashes thanks to Beaumont's century

3 hours ago
 Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescue ..

Spain, Morocco, under fire over migrant sea rescues

3 hours ago

More Stories From World