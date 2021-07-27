Primary Generation at Renaissance Dam May Start in 2-3 Months - Ethiopian Diplomat

Primary generation of electricity with two turbines of the Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia may start in two or three months, and the country does not plan to suspend dam construction because of Sudan's possible complaint with the United Nations, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Primary generation of electricity with two turbines of the Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia may start in two or three months, and the country does not plan to suspend dam construction because of Sudan's possible complaint with the United Nations, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The construction of the dam is going quick, it is now 81% completed, and the second [stage of] dam filling is also successfully completed. Now there are other activities currently [being carried out] at the site. After two or three months, the dam will start electric generation with two turbines .

.. [Other] turbines will start next year. And the dam will be completed as planned in 2023," Tegenu said.

Ethiopia will continue dam construction in line with the Declaration of Principles, which the three countries' leaders signed in 2015 in Khartoum, regardless of Sudan's statements, the ambassador assured. The actions of Sudan and Egypt run counter to the spirit of the EU-assisted trilateral negotiations, the diplomat stressed.

"I don't think they can impact the process of the dam construction because the dam is, as I already told you, 81% complete, with about 19% remaining that will be a very simple part of the job," Tegenu concluded.