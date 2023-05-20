UrduPoint.com

Primates Of ROCOR, Orthodox Church Of America May Discuss Schism In Ukraine - Priest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Primates of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia and the Orthodox Church in America (OCA) after their first joint Divine Liturgy, Metropolitans Nicholas and Tikhon, may discuss the schism in the church life in Ukraine, the chancellor of the ROCOR Synod of Bishops archpriest Serafim Gan told Sputnik.

The two Metropolitans will co-serve each other on May 29 at the major OCA Monastery of St. Tikhon of Zadonsk in Waymart, Pennsylvania

"After the service, the two primates will fraternally talk and, probably, discuss issues of mutual interest. The major topic is the attitude towards the Ukrainian schismatics," Gan said.

Both the ROCOR and the OCA support the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church led by Metropolitan Onufrii, he added.

Gan pointed out that ROCOR and OCA primates will co-serve each other for the first time in several years.

"That makes everybody happy," he noted.

After the service, Metropolitan Nicholas will venerate the shrines and get acquainted with the life and history of the monastery, Gan said.

The ROCOR was founded in the early 1920s when Russian emigres left their homeland after the Bolshevik revolution in 1917.

The OCA considers itself a descendant of the Orthodox Mission in Alaska, established by the Russian Church in 1794. The church, also known as Metropolia, was granted autocephaly by the Russian Orthodox Church in 1970.

In late 2018, then-Ukrainian President Poroshenko and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew initiated the creation of the so-called Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU). The new church was granted autocephaly, the status of an autonomous Christian church. The Russian Orthodox Church, which like many other churches, considers the new formation to be non-canonical, severed relations with the Constantinople Patriarchate and other spiritual leaders who recognized the split.

In recent months, Ukrainian authorities have increased pressure on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). On December 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an order on restrictive measures against representatives of religious organizations allegedly connected with Russia. On January 1, the clergy of the UOC was denied access to the Assumption Cathedral of its headquarters, the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, while the OCU received permission from the authorities to hold a Christmas service in the cathedral on January 7.

