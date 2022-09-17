UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Arrives In London To Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 11:39 PM

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday arrived here to attend state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday arrived here to attend state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II.

At the invitation of the British government, the prime minister, during his visit to UK, would represent Pakistan at the state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II in London on September 19, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

After the stay in the United Kingdom, the prime minister will leave for the United States to participate in the high-level debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

According to BBC, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth will take place at 11:00 BST on Monday, 19 September. It will be held at Westminster Abbey in London, the historic church where Britain's kings and queens are crowned.

The ceremony is expected to draw to a close just before noon, when the Last Post - a short bugle call - will be played. A two-minute national silence will follow.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Foreign Office United Nations Visit London United Kingdom United States September Church Post Government

Recent Stories

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

2 minutes ago
 Biden Heads to London for Queen Elizabeth's Funera ..

Biden Heads to London for Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

29 minutes ago
 Chehlum procession culminates at Husainian Iranian ..

Chehlum procession culminates at Husainian Iranian Imambargah

29 minutes ago
 Chehlum procession held

Chehlum procession held

29 minutes ago
 In flooded Kryvyi Rih, residents defiant against R ..

In flooded Kryvyi Rih, residents defiant against Russia

29 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab express concern over increas ..

Chief Minister Punjab express concern over increasing narcotics use in education ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.