Prime Minister Attends Beijing Int'l Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:35 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday attended the closing ceremony of Beijing international horticulture exhibition.

The prime minister was received by Premier Li Keqiang at the exhibition. The prime minister was accompanied by ministers in his entourage and senior officials, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The exhibition was co-organized by the Central Government of China, the Beijing Municipal Government and the Bureau of International Horticulture Exhibition to demonstrate the application of most advanced technologies and showcase the progress China has made in the development of both horticulture and ecological civilization.

The exhibition also featured horticultural achievements from all over the world.

The prime minister had also attended the opening ceremony of the horticulture exhibition in April this year when he visited China for the 2nd Belt and Road Forum.

