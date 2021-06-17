Prime Minister Bennett Invites Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to Israel

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, invited him to Israel, Bennett's office said in a statement.

"President Zelenskyy invited Prime Minister Bennett to visit Ukraine on the occasion of the opening of the Babi Yar monument in September this year.

The prime minister thanked the president of Ukraine and invited him to visit Israel and open the Ukrainian innovation center in Jerusalem," the office said.

Earlier reports said Zelenskyy discussed bilateral trade relations with Bennett by phone, congratulated him on the formation of the new government and invited him to visit Ukraine.