UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Quits Over Loan Intimidation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:36 PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson quits over loan intimidation

An ally of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned his ministerial post Monday after an inquiry found he used his position to try to intimidate someone involved in a family dispute

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :An ally of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned his ministerial post Monday after an inquiry found he used his position to try to intimidate someone involved in a family dispute.

Conor Burns quit as junior international trade minister after a House of Commons standards committee recommended he be suspended from the lower parliamentary chamber for seven days.

Burns had used Commons stationery in February last year to write to a person representing a company involved in a dispute with his father over the repayment of a loan.

The MP for Bournemouth, a town on the southern English coast, suggested he could raise the case in parliament, where anything he said would be immune to any legal proceedings.

"Mr Burns used his parliamentary position in an attempt to intimidate a member of the public into doing as Mr Burns wished, in a dispute relating to purely private family interests," the committee's report states.

The commissioner for standards, Kathryn Stone, who carried out the inquiry, said his behaviour had a wider impact than simply breaching the MPs' code of conduct.

It "gives fuel to the belief that members are able and willing to use the privileges accorded them by their membership of the House to benefit their own personal interests," she said.

Burns was an aide to Johnson when he was foreign secretary and is also a committed supporter of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

"With deep regret I have decided to resign as minister of state for international trade," he tweeted, saying that the premier continued to have his "wholehearted support".

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister Parliament European Union Company Bournemouth Chamber Turkish Lira February Post Family From

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo scales up operations in Pakistan ..

7 minutes ago

Renewal of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Indust ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

1 minute ago

Nine policemen abducted and killed in south Syria: ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismisses ICA in Al-Kha ..

1 minute ago

CDA to resume work on Signal Free Controlled Acces ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.