Prime Minister Boris Johnson To Host New Cabinet To Chart Brexit Course

Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:52 AM

Britain's newly installed Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his first cabinet meeting on Thursday faced with the burning challenge of resolving the three-year Brexit crisis in three months

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ):Britain's newly installed Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his first cabinet meeting on Thursday faced with the burning challenge of resolving the three-year Brexit crisis in three months.

The former London mayor took office Wednesday and swept out more than half the ministers who served Theresa May in the difficult closing months of her premiership.

Johnson appointed former Deutsche Bank trader Sajid Javid as finance minister and Brexit hardliner Dominic Raab as foreign secretary and named Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of an arch-Brexiteer faction of Conservatives, as leader of parliament's lower House of Commons.

He installed other loyalists in place of cabinet members who backed May's efforts to ram through an unpopular European divorce deal.

Johnson delivered a characteristically optimistic speech Wednesday in which he vowed to steer Britain "out of the EU on October 31 -- no ifs or buts".

It is a big promise that threatens to backfire and spell a premature end to Johnson's lifelong dream if he fails to deliver.

Johnson argues that his threat of a chaotic "no-deal" divorce will force EU leaders to relent and give Britain better terms that would let it pursue trade deals with powers like China and the United States.

Brexit backers in parliament had accused May of ignoring voters' wishes by promising to keep the UK closely tied to EU economic rules if necessary to preserve a free-flowing border between EU member Ireland and Britain's Northern Ireland.

Johnson's solution for the frontier revolves around proposals that have been repeatedly rejected as either unworkable or insufficient by both EU and Irish leaders.

"I look forward to meeting you to discuss -- in detail -- our cooperation," European Council president Donald Tusk told Johnson in a brief congratulatory note.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar -- his heavily trade-dependent nation standing to lose most from a messy EU-UK split -- was even more blunt.

"Any suggestion that there can be a whole new deal and negotiated in weeks or months is totally not in the real world," he said.

