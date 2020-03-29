UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Boris Johnson To Warn UK That COVID-19 Outbreak Will Get Worse - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 08:50 AM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Warn UK That COVID-19 Outbreak Will Get Worse - Letter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who himself has tested positive for COVID-19, will warn the UK population in a letter than the epidemiological and economic situation will continue to deteriorate, national media reports.

According to the ITV broadcaster, the prime minister's letter will be sent to 30 million households in the coming week. In a copy of the letter seen by the broadcaster, Johnson will tell the country that the COVID-19 outbreak will get worse.

"It's important for me to level with you - we know things will get worse before they get better," Johnson's letter reads, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The UK has implemented several stringent social distancing measures in recent weeks to combat the spread of the outbreak. The government has issued warnings against all non-essential travel, tightened its borders, and restricted public gatherings.

However, further restrictions could be implemented if necessary, the prime minister will say.

"From the start, we have sought to put in the right measures at the right time.

We will not hesitate to go further if that is what the scientific and medical advice tells us we must do," the letter reads, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The prime minister will also reassure the country that his government will provide economic support amid the disruption caused by the global pandemic.

"I know many of you will be deeply worried about the financial impact on you and your family. The Government will do whatever it takes to help you make ends meet and put food on the table," the letter reads, as quoted by the broadcaster.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has introduced a number of measures to support the country's population during the ongoing health crisis. Financial packages have been introduced to provide contracted and self-employed workers with up to 80 percent of their monthly incomes.

A total of 17,089 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK since the start of the outbreak, according to the Department of Health and Social Care's daily statistical bulletin on Saturday.

