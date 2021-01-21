Prime Minister congratulates President Biden, looks forward to working for strong Pak-US partnership

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulating US President Joe Biden on his inauguration said he looked forward to working with him in building a strongerPak-US partnership.

"I congratulate President @JoeBiden on his inauguration. Look forward to working with @POTUS in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade & economic engagement, countering climate change, improving public health, combating corruption & promoting peace in beyond," the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.