Prime Minister Congratulates President Biden, Looks Forward To Working For Strong Pak-US Partnership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:37 AM

Prime Minister congratulates President Biden, looks forward to working for strong Pak-US partnership

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulating US President Joe Biden on his inauguration said he looked forward to working with him in building a strongerPak-US partnership

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulating US President Joe Biden on his inauguration said he looked forward to working with him in building a strongerPak-US partnership.

"I congratulate President @JoeBiden on his inauguration. Look forward to working with @POTUS in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade & economic engagement, countering climate change, improving public health, combating corruption & promoting peace in beyond," the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

