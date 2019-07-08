Prime Minister-Elect Mitsotakis Says Received Strong Mandate to Unite Greece

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Greek Prime Minister-elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Sunday he was honored to receive a clear mandate to govern and vowed to bridge divisions between the right and the left.

"I asked for a strong mandate and the people were generous about giving it," Mitsotakis said in a televised address to the nation.

He said he was committed to restoring democratic institutions to their former glory, cutting taxes, increasing investment, raising salaries and pensions, and bolstering security and education.

"The society wants us to move forward together. I want to thank the Greeks for trusting me. I will be a premier for all, working for everyone, even those who did not vote for me," he promised.

Mitsotakis said the Greek parliament would be working without summer recess in order to bring immediate change.

His conservative New Democracy party looks set to rule the country alone. It is on course to win an outright majority of 158 seats in the 300-seat legislature. The leftist Syriza alliance is trailing behind with 86 seats.