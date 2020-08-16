UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister, Head Of Presidential Administration Attend Pro-Government Rally In Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

Prime Minister, Head of Presidential Administration Attend Pro-Government Rally in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, the head of the presidential administration, Igor Sergeyenko, and the speaker for the upper house of the parliament, Natalya Kochanova, have come to the Independence Square in Minsk where a pro-government rally in support of President Alexander Lukashenko is expected later on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that traffic along Independence Avenue to the center of Minsk near the Victory Square was blocked. The opposition march along the avenue is scheduled for 14:00 p.m.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Traffic Minsk Independence March Sunday Opposition P

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of US Presi ..

1 hour ago

Over 140 international professional participate in ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s ‘In the Studio’ to co ..

2 hours ago

MBZUAI launches online courses to empower admitted ..

2 hours ago

New approved plans to reopen private schools in Ab ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.