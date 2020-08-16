Prime Minister, Head of Presidential Administration Attend Pro-Government Rally in Minsk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, the head of the presidential administration, Igor Sergeyenko, and the speaker for the upper house of the parliament, Natalya Kochanova, have come to the Independence Square in Minsk where a pro-government rally in support of President Alexander Lukashenko is expected later on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that traffic along Independence Avenue to the center of Minsk near the Victory Square was blocked. The opposition march along the avenue is scheduled for 14:00 p.m.