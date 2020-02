Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Muzaffarabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived Muzaffarabad on a day-long visit in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity day

MUZAFFARABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived Muzaffarabad on a day-long visit in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity day.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam also accompanied the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister was presented with guard of honour. Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan was also present on the occasion.