Prime Minister Imran Khan Inaugurates New Academic Block At GIK Institute In Swabi

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 04:59 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates new academic block at GIK Institute in Swabi

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the new academic block at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, completed with a cost of Rs 1.09 billion

SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the new academic block at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, completed with a cost of Rs 1.09 billion.

Chief Minsiter Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Federal Minister for Educaton Shafqat Mehmood and provincial minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, accompanied the prime minister.

Covering an area of 162,000 square feet, the project has been completed in two years.

The four-story academic block has 12 classrooms, 20 laboratories, 42 faculty offices, three conference rooms and can accommodate around 1,000 students.

Other facilities include quiz and research halls, gymnasium, internet service and also in-place heating, cooling and fire detection systems.

The prime minister also planted a sapling in the premises of the Institute as partof the country-wide ongoing tree plantation drive.

