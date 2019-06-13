Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves for Kyrgyzstan to attend 19th SCO Summit

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday left here for Kyrgyzstan to attend the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), being held in the capital Bishkek

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday left here for Kyrgyzstan to attend the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), being held in the capital Bishkek.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and PM's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar.

Prior to departure, Foreign Minister Qureshi told reporters here that the Prime Minister would address two sessions of the summit-level meeting, to be attended by other world leaders including from China, Russia and India.

He said the main objective of the SCO meeting was to deliberate towards collective efforts to address the challenges facing the region particularly economic situation and security.

He said the Prime Minister would also hold bilateral interaction with other participating leaders on the sidelines.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi had attended the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) Meeting in Bishkek on May 21-22 that finalized the documents and decisions to be signed by the SCO leaders at the CHS meeting.