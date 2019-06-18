UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan To Attend 74th UNGA Session In New York In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:07 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend 74th UNGA session in New York in September

Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent the country at the upcoming 74th session of United Nations General Assembly to be held in New York this September, the government announced on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent the country at the upcoming 74th session of United Nations General Assembly to be held in New York this September, the government announced on Tuesday.

"Pakistan's brief delegation will comprise the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister to avoid burden on national exchequer," Special Assistant to PM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Awan said during the official visit to UNGA, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister, unlike their predecessors, would not stay at the seven-star luxurious hotels, but at the residence of the Ambassador or Consul General at the embassy.

She said the decision was in line with the spirit of austerity to save public money and divert it towards the betterment of people.

She recalled that family members of a former prime minister attended in private capacity, the official events including UNGA, which was totally an unjustified act.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the 74th UNGA session for the firsttime since he assumed office in August 2018. Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had represented the country at the 73rd session lastSeptember.

