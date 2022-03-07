Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday defended the UK's policy on accepting refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, after criticism that the government had so far only granted about 50 visas under its scheme

Johnson, who met his Canadian and Dutch counterparts Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte on Monday, said "the UK will be as generous as we can possibly be".

But he added that it would not "simply abandon (security) controls altogether".

"We're processing thousands as I speak to you and clearly this crisis is evolving the whole time," he told UK media.

"We have two very, very generous routes already -- the family reunion route, which is uncapped, which could potentially see hundreds of thousands of people come to this country, plus the humanitarian route.

" London has gradually extended the family scheme to now cover parents, grandparents, siblings and "immediate family" of those already in the UK.

The government said that, as of Sunday, around 50 Ukrainians had been granted visas under the scheme for those with family links to Britain, out of the 5,535 people who applied within 48 hours of the scheme's launch.

More than 10,000 have now applied in total under the scheme, the government said on Monday.