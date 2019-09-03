UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Johnson Faces Parliament Showdown Over Fate Of Brexit

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 06:42 PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was braced for a showdown with parliament on Tuesday over his Brexit plan that could spark a snap election and derail Britain's exit from the European Union next month

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson was braced for a showdown with parliament on Tuesday over his Brexit plan that could spark a snap election and derail Britain's exit from the European Union next month.

Members of Johnson's own Conservative party are working with opposition lawmakers to try to force him to delay Brexit if he cannot agree divorce terms with the EU in time.

But the prime minister, who took office in July promising to deliver on the 2016 referendum vote for Brexit, is adamant that Britain must leave the EU on October 31, with or without an agreement with Brussels.

Johnson has threatened to expel any Conservative MPs who join with the main opposition Labour Party in voting on Tuesday evening to begin a process that could delay Brexit to January.

His aides have also warned defeat would force him to call a snap election on October 14, just days before a crucial EU summit on October 17-18 -- and a mere fortnight before Brexit.

