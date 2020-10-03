Prime Minister Johnson Launches Study to Improve Transport Infrastructure Across UK

(@FahadShabbir)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched on Saturday a "first of a kind study" aimed at boosting transport infrastructure across the four countries comprising the United Kingdom England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched on Saturday a "first of a kind study" aimed at boosting transport infrastructure across the four countries comprising the United Kingdom England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"The United Kingdom is the greatest political partnership the world has ever seen, and we need transport links between our nations that are as strong as our historic bonds," Johnson said, as quoted in a statement released by the prime minister's office.

The independent review will look at how to build faster road and rail links to Scotland, upgrade Welsh railways and explore the possibility of building a bridge between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"Quality transport links are the key to making sure everyone can access education, jobs and housing, helping businesses to grow and thrive and rebalancing opportunity fairly across our country," Johnson added.

The final recommendations of the study, which will be led by Peter Hendy, chair of Network Rail, a public body of the Department of Transport, are expected to be published next summer.