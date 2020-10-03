UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Johnson Launches Study To Improve Transport Infrastructure Across UK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 04:23 PM

Prime Minister Johnson Launches Study to Improve Transport Infrastructure Across UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched on Saturday a "first of a kind study" aimed at boosting transport infrastructure across the four countries comprising the United Kingdom England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched on Saturday a "first of a kind study" aimed at boosting transport infrastructure across the four countries comprising the United Kingdom England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"The United Kingdom is the greatest political partnership the world has ever seen, and we need transport links between our nations that are as strong as our historic bonds," Johnson said, as quoted in a statement released by the prime minister's office.

The independent review will look at how to build faster road and rail links to Scotland, upgrade Welsh railways and explore the possibility of building a bridge between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"Quality transport links are the key to making sure everyone can access education, jobs and housing, helping businesses to grow and thrive and rebalancing opportunity fairly across our country," Johnson added.

The final recommendations of the study, which will be led by Peter Hendy, chair of Network Rail, a public body of the Department of Transport, are expected to be published next summer.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Education Road Wales Ireland United Kingdom Jobs Housing

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif should share what secret conversation ..

24 minutes ago

DIFC Courts launches new Arbitration Working Group

38 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate German President on Unity ..

38 minutes ago

Eight injured in car-rickshaw collision

24 seconds ago

At least 15 killed in east Afghanistan car bomb at ..

26 seconds ago

24 patients screened in KTH to create awareness re ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.