Prime Minister Johnson Says UK 'Should Focus Above All on NHS' After Conservatives' Win

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the top priority for the people of the United Kingdom and for parliament will be focusing on the National Health Service (NHS), which has long been struggling with funding cuts and increased pressure on hospitals.

"I believe, in fact I know, because I have heard it loud and clear, from every corner of the country that the overwhelming priority of the British people, now, is that we should focus above all on the NHS. That simple and beautiful idea that represents the best of our country. With the biggest ever cash boost, 50,000 more nurses, and 40 new hospitals," Johnson told reporters outside his residence at 10 Downing Street.

Johnson's Conservatives won a comfortable majority in Thursday's general election, winning seats even in the opposition Labour Party's traditional heartland with his promise to "get Brexit done" by January 31. With a majority in the House of Commons secured, Johnson will look to get his Brexit withdrawal agreement through parliament by Christmas.

The prime minister added that he hoped that his comprehensive election victory will bring a welcome end to any uncertainty over the UK's exit from the European Union.

"Since I know that after five weeks, frankly, of electioneering, this country deserves a break from wrangling, a break from politics and a permanent break from talking about Brexit," the prime minister added.

The Conservative Party swept to a historic victory in Thursday's general election by winning 365 of 650 seats and securing the largest Tory majority in the House of Commons for over 30 years. Prior to the election, Johnson faced criticism for both the poor performance of many NHS hospitals, and for his uncertain reaction after a journalist showed the Tory leader a photo of a young boy sleeping on an emergency room floor, due to lack of bed space.

During the election campaign, Johnson outlined that he wanted to "get Brexit done" in order to devote time and resources to funding the NHS. On November 27, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn stated that Labour has obtained "leaked" papers allegedly proving that the UK's nationalized health care service would be "on the table" in a post-Brexit deal with the United States.