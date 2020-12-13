UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Johnson Says UK 'Won't Be Walking Away' From EU Trade Deal Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Prime Minister Johnson Says UK 'Won't Be Walking Away' From EU Trade Deal Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that his country "won't be walking away" from the ongoing trade deal talks with the European Union after both sides agreed to extend negotiations on Sunday.

Johnson held a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier in the day ahead of a self-imposed deadline for both sides to reach an agreement on whether a trade deal could be finalized before the end of the year. In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, von der Leyen confirmed that both sides had agreed to extend negotiations.

"The UK certainly won't be walking away from the talks. I think people will expect us to go the extra mile," Johnson said in an interview that was aired by the state-run BBC broadcaster.

Despite an agreement being found to extend the talks, the European Union and the United Kingdom continue to disagree on several areas, the prime minister added.

"As things stand, and this was basically what Ursula and I agreed, I'm afraid we're still very far apart on some key things, but where there's life, there's hope," Johnson remarked.

The 11-month Brexit transition period, which came into effect after the United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, is set to expire at the end of the year.

London and Brussels have looked to conclude a free trade deal before the transition period expires, although both sides have disagreed over governance, fishing rights, and the set of rules and procedures designed to prevent businesses undercutting their rivals in another country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Brussels United Kingdom Brexit January Sunday From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE signs mutual visa waiver agreement with Thaila ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates to operate one-off A380 to Bahrain for 49 ..

51 minutes ago

DEWA wins Gold at Dubai Human Development Award 20 ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Afghan Ambassador discuss expa ..

2 hours ago

UAE top destination for global experts in rain enh ..

2 hours ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses boosting local product ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.