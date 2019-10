Prime Minister leaves for Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday left for Islamabad after concluding a two-day visit to China

At the airport, the prime minister was seen off by Chinese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Luo Zhaohui, Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Naghmana Hashmi.

Tri-Services static guard was presented to the prime minister by a smartly turned out contingent upon departure, PM office media wing in a press release said.