Prime Minister Medvedev Announces Resignation Of Russian Cabinet

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 07:35 PM

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told President Vladimir Putin after address to the parliament on Wednesday that the government was resigning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told President Vladimir Putin after address to the parliament on Wednesday that the government was resigning.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, dear colleagues, you all witnessed the message of the President of the Russian Federation. The president outlined not only the priorities for work in our country for the coming year, but also outlined a number of fundamental changes to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. These changes, when they are adopted, and in all likelihood this will be done after the discussion, they will make significant changes not only to a number of articles of the Constitution, but also to the balance of power as a whole," Medvedev said at a meeting with Putin.

"[These changes will apply to] the executive branch, the legislative branch, and the judicial branch. In this context, it's obvious that we, as the government of the Russian Federation, should provide the president of our country with the opportunity to make all the decisions necessary for this. And in these circumstances, I believe that it's right that, in accordance with article 117 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, the Russian government of the Russian Federation in the current composition should resign," he said.

