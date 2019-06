Prime Minister meets MNAs at Parliament House Chamber

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held separate meetings with various Members of National Assembly at his Parliament House Chamber

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held separate meetings with various Members of National Assembly at his Parliament House Chamber

The MNAs who called on the Prime Minister include Begum Shaheen Saifullah, Talib Hussain Nakai, Saleh Muhammad Khan Aurangzeb Khichi, Niaz Ahmed Jhakar, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed, Umer Aslam Khan, Nawab Sher Waseer, Khurram Shehzad, Farrukh Habib, Faizullah and Raja Riaz Ahmed.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq was present.