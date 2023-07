MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The unemployment rate in Russia totals 3.1-3.2 percent, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Well, and the labor market. Here you know the situation well. Let's say, the historical unemployment rate of 3.1-3.2 percent," Mishustin said.