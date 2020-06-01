UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Mishustin Says Russia's COVID-19 Situation Stabilizes, Inspires Optimism

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:55 PM

The coronavirus situation is stabilizing in Russia, with the daily increase is new cases falling down, and this inspires cautious optimism, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The coronavirus situation is stabilizing in Russia, with the daily increase is new cases falling down, and this inspires cautious optimism, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

"The situation with the coronavirus infection remains stable across the country.

According to expert estimates, the spreading of the coronavirus is gradually reducing, and the figures give reasons for cautious optimism," Mishustin said at a meeting of the coronavirus response coordinating council.

For a week already, the country's daily increase in COVID-19 cases does not exceed 2.3 percent, the prime minister added.

"This dynamics has allowed 19 Federal entities [regions] to start gradual removal of the coronavirus restrictions. Twenty-five more regions are ready and are planning such moves," Mishistin added.

