Prime Minister Mitsotakis Says Greece Stands By Ukraine Against Russia's "Aggression"

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 10:10 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece supported Ukraine against Russia's "aggression."

"We stand by Ukraine against Putin's aggression. We delivered humanitarian aid. We supported the Ukrainians with weapons to help them defend their homeland. And we have welcomed, with open arms, refugees who have fled Ukraine in search of safety for themselves and their families," Mitsotakis said in US Congress.

"Mr. Putin is striving to create a world in which power is for the strong state but not a small, a world where territorial claims are made on the basis of historical fantasies, and enforced by aggression rather than decided by peace treaties.

A world in which armies, rather than diplomats, settle disputes. He will not succeed. He must not succeed," he said to applause.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

