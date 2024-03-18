Open Menu

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Felicitates President Putin On His Re-election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on his re-election

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on his re-election.

On his X account the prime minister further posted that he looked forward to working with him (President Putin) to further strengthen Pakistan-Russian relations.

