Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Felicitates President Putin On His Re-election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on his re-election
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on his re-election.
On his X account the prime minister further posted that he looked forward to working with him (President Putin) to further strengthen Pakistan-Russian relations.
