Prime Minister Of Africa's Eswatini Self-Isolates As Tested Positive For COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Prime Minister of Africa's Eswatini Self-Isolates as Tested Positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Prime Minister of Eswatini ” a country in Southern Africa ”  Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini said on Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and begun self-isolation.

"I wish to inform the Nation that I have tested positive for COVID-19.

I am asymptomatic and feeling but in isolation, in line with health protocols, and being supported by the Ministry of Health medical personnel at home," the minister said in a statement, published by the kingdom's government on Facebook.

The minister noted that he would continue working from home until he "is cleared from the virus."

So far, the country has confirmed as many as 6,095 COVID-19 cases, including 119 fatalities and 5,779 recoveries.

