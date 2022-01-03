UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Of Haiti Survives Assassination Attempt - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Prime Minister of Haiti Survives Assassination Attempt - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) A failed attempt to assassinate the prime minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, took place on Sunday at a church in the city of Gonaives during a mass dedicated to the 218th anniversary of the country's independence, the VTV broadcaster reported.

According to the report, armed people opened fire at the prime minister. At least one person was killed and several others wounded. Henry was not injured.

As media reported local gangs had warned the prime minister against attending any events in Gonaives.

Following the failed assassination attempt, the authorities canceled all other events dedicated to the anniversary of independence.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Prime Minister Gonaives Independence Haiti Sunday Church Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

1 day ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.