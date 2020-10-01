UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Of Iraqi Kurdistan Strongly Condemns Rocket Attack In Erbil

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:30 AM

Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Strongly Condemns Rocket Attack in Erbil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Masrour Barzani has strongly condemned the recent rocket attack in Erbil and stressed the need to bring those responsible to account.

On Wednesday, Iraqi Kurdistan's counterterrorism service said that Iran-backed Iraqi Shia paramilitary groups had fired six rockets towards the international coalition forces in Erbil International Airport. The coalition said that its servicemen had not been injured in the incident.

"I strongly condemn tonight's rocket attack in Erbil. The KRG [Kurdistan Regional Government] will not tolerate any attempt to undermine Kurdistan's stability and our response will be robust. I have spoken to [Iraqi] PM [Mustafa] @MAKadhimi on the importance of holding the perpetrators accountable," Barzani wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

According to Iraqi media, the Wednesday rocket attack has been repelled by the Patriot air defense systems deployed to the coalition's base. 

