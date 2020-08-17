Prime Minister of Japan Having Health Checked - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe it having a health checkup in a Tokyo hospital, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

According to an aide, this is just a regular checkup.

Meanwhile, former Economy Minister Akira Amari has recently said that the prime minister requires rest.

Rumors about Abe's condition have been spreading around after July reports about him vomiting blood. If true, this is not the first time health issues interfere with Abe's premiership as he had to resign from the office in 2007 over an intestinal disease.