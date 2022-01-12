Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Orders Stronger Arms Circulation Control

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 12 (Sputnik) - At the first meeting of the Kazakh government, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov ordered to strengthen control over the circulation of weapons and the spread of religious extremism.

"The Interior Ministry, together with interested state bodies, in the established manner, (is instructed) to work out issues of increasing the legal protection of police officers, strengthening control over the circulation of weapons and the spread of religious extremism," Smailov said.