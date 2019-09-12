UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Of Kingdom Of Tonga Dies At Age Of 78 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:10 AM

Prime Minister of Kingdom of Tonga Dies at Age of 78 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Akilisi Pohiva, prime minister of the Kingdom of Tonga, died in New Zealand at the age of 78, national media reported on Thursday.

Pohiva died in a hospital in New Zealand's city of Auckland where he received treatment for pneumonia, the Kaniva Tonga media outlet reported, citing prime minister's Media Adviser Lopeti Senituli.

According to the Radio New Zealand broadcaster, Pohiva has already received treatment in Auckland earlier this year.

Pohiva has been serving as the prime minister of the Kingdom of Tonga since 2014.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Died Auckland Tonga Media New Zealand

Recent Stories

Award is an absolute surprise: Indian envoy

7 hours ago

Netanyahu Uses Anti-Iran Claims, Vows to Annex Jor ..

7 hours ago

24th World Energy Congress explores crucial role o ..

8 hours ago

Yemen's Authorities Demand Withdrawal of UAE Troop ..

7 hours ago

China tariff move cheers Wall Street

7 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak lauds UAE leadership&#039;s sup ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.