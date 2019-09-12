Prime Minister of Kingdom of Tonga Dies at Age of 78 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Akilisi Pohiva, prime minister of the Kingdom of Tonga, died in New Zealand at the age of 78, national media reported on Thursday.

Pohiva died in a hospital in New Zealand's city of Auckland where he received treatment for pneumonia, the Kaniva Tonga media outlet reported, citing prime minister's Media Adviser Lopeti Senituli.

According to the Radio New Zealand broadcaster, Pohiva has already received treatment in Auckland earlier this year.

Pohiva has been serving as the prime minister of the Kingdom of Tonga since 2014.