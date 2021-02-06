UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Of Libya's GNA Welcomes Election Of Interim Executive Authority

Sat 06th February 2021 | 07:00 AM

Prime Minister of Libya's GNA Welcomes Election of Interim Executive Authority

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj has welcomed the election of a transitional executive authority, his aide Hassan al-Huni said.

On Friday, the Swiss-hosted Libyan political dialogue forum elected an interim unity government that will be in charge until a national general election scheduled for December 24.

"Immediately after the announcement of the creation of the new executive authority, Sarraj issued a statement, in which he welcomed this move and congratulates on that. He hopes that the creation of the new body will create conditions for holding the election in time," al-Huni said on late Friday.

According to the aide, Sarraj is not going to make any obstacles to the work of the new body.

