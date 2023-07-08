Prime Minister Of Netherlands Will File Motion For Resignation Of Government- Reports
Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 02:00 AM
THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced that he is submitting his government's resignation to the king, the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS) reported on Friday.
Earlier in the day, media reported the Dutch ruling coalition has broken apart after failure to agree on the measures to limit the influx of asylum-seekers into the country.