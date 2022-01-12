UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Of Quebec Proposes Introduction Of Tax For Unvaccinated

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Prime Minister of Quebec Proposes Introduction of Tax for Unvaccinated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The prime minister of the Canadian province of Quebec, Francois Legault, has proposed introducing tax for all adults who refuse COVID-19 vaccination for non-medical reasons.

"Despite the fact that unvaccinated adults make up 10% of the population, they account for half of the COVID hospitalizations in intensive care units. This is an immense pressure on our health care system.

Therefore, we are considering the issue of imposing health tax that will be paid by all adults who refuse vaccination for non-medical reasons," Legault said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The official added that the amount of the penalty is yet to be determined, but stressed that it will be "significant."

On December 31, 2021 Quebec imposed a nightly curfew over surge in COVID-19 infections from 10 p. m. to 5 a. m. local time and tightened COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings and businesses.

