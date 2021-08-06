Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Injured During Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, has been injured during the protests in the capital of Kingstown, media reported.

Gonsalves sustained an injury when he tried to make his way through the activists who protested against a draft amendment to the Public Health Act, the News784 news outlet reported.

The prime minister has been hospitalized.

Trade unions of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines fear that the amendment will make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory despite the government's remarks that there are no such plans.