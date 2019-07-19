UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Of Self-Proclaimed Kosovo Haradinaj Resigns

Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:44 PM

Ramush Haradinaj, the prime minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, announced his resignation on Friday and urged President Hashim Thaci to call new parliamentary elections

"I will officially inform all relevant structures and remain loyal to the people. It was an honor to serve the country, this resignation cannot be revoked. Responsibility now passes to the president, who will determine election day," Haradinaj said at a cabinet meeting.

Thaci, his influential uncle Azem Syla, Haradinaj, his deputy Fatmir Limaj, parliament speaker Kadri Veseli, lawmaker and prime minister's brother Daut Haradinaj, like many other members of the coalition which won the parliamentary elections in Kosovo in June 2017, are veterans of the Kosovo Liberation Army and are considered war criminals by Belgrade. In the future, they may face trial in the Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor's Office (KSC) in The Hague.

Haradinaj is going to testify before the KSC, stressing that he was not the accused, but called "to talk" and that "if he did not resign, it would harm the state.

" However, he expressed his intention to participate in snap the parliamentary election.

In 1999, the armed confrontation of Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army, the Serbian armed forces and police led to the bombing of the former Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, which then included the territories of Serbia and Montenegro, by US-led NATO forces.

In March 2004, Albanian militants attacked Serb communities, which resulted in the mass resettlement of Serbs from the autonomous region and the destruction of numerous historical and cultural monuments.

Kosovar-Albanians in Pristina proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and has been recognized by over 100 UN member states. The move was not, however, recognized by Serbia and two permanent members of the UN Security Council Russia and China among others.

