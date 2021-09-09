Prime Minister of Ukraine to Pay Working Visit to Poland - Cabinet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal will pay a working visit to Poland on Thursday and meet with his counterparts from Poland and Slovenia, a statement from the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers said.

"Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal will pay a working visit to the Republic of Poland. During the trip, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal is scheduled to meet with the President of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia Janez Janša as well as to take part in the discussion panel of the XXX Economic Forum in Karpacz," the statement says.

The annual XXX Economic Forum started in Poland on September 7. The event is attended by politicians, economists, heads of international companies and journalists. The agenda of the forum includes over 200 discussions on business development, environmental protection, climate, public health, security, media, and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.