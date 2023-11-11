Open Menu

Prime Minister Of Uzbekistan Arrives In Riyadh To Participate In Extraordinary Islamic Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Riyadh to participate in Extraordinary Islamic Summit

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh on Saturday to participate in the Extraordinary Islamic Summit.

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan was received by Prince Mohammed bin Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Riyadh region, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Yousef bin Saleh Al-Otaibi, the Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Kingdom, Ulugbek Maksudov, and several officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Riyadh Uzbekistan Saudi Arabia Airport

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

11 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

11 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Sofia results

Tennis: ATP Sofia results

11 hours ago
Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possibl ..

Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possible

12 hours ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks report in Parvez El ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks report in Parvez Ellahi's case

12 hours ago
 Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for prot ..

Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for protecting of women's rights

12 hours ago
 Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of fed ..

Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of federation’: Solangi

12 hours ago
 Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as A ..

Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup

12 hours ago
 SC accepts appeals against Pervaiz Musharraf's con ..

SC accepts appeals against Pervaiz Musharraf's conviction for hearing

12 hours ago

More Stories From World