Prime Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Riyadh to participate in Extraordinary Islamic Summit

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh on Saturday to participate in the Extraordinary Islamic Summit.

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan was received by Prince Mohammed bin Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Riyadh region, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Yousef bin Saleh Al-Otaibi, the Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Kingdom, Ulugbek Maksudov, and several officials.