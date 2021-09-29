UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Orders Expedite Action On Vaccination Of Arab Population In Israel - Office

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tasked the health authorities with accelerating the pace of coronavirus vaccination of Arab communities in the country, his office said on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Bennett directed that efforts be focused on stepping up the vaccination campaign among the Arab public given that the rate of inoculations in Arab communities and in eastern Jerusalem is especially low," the office said in a statement.

Israel should remain as open as possible, and the national economy as functional as possible through the rise in vaccination rates, mass testing, and the further implementation of the Green Pass system, the prime minister said.

Most adults in Israel have been inoculated with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and a third of the population received a booster shot. Despite the record vaccination drive, a spike in new infections was recorded lately in Israel, especially in the Arab communities where the pace of vaccinations is lower.

